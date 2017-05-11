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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite/fences, walls : vertical

Outdoor Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The house is broken up so that the natural site flows through the courtyard, which has a fire pit and a hot tub.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
The facade of the cottage beautifully blends both past and present.
The home features clean midcentury lines and clerestory windows.