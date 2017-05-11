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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite/fences, walls : metal

Outdoor Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Metal Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Richie walks through the shared plaza between the main house and ADU.
Kuo transformed the original back house and attached garage using playful geometries and creative uses of space.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
"This home is intended as both a place of refuge and of play," says Emily Summers Design Associates.
Glass walls surround a courtyard, sunken so as to provide respite from the wind. Landscape elements encourage interplay with the outdoors.
Tom's House was designed by Anna-Marie Chin with the surrounding landscape in mind. A soaking tub sits a few paces down the slope, capturing stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
Entry Court
View over the Canal
Street view of the double gable
Canal House along the Arizona Canal in Phoenix, AZ
Cor-ten steel gate
Garage and Cor-ten steel site fence