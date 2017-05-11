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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite/fences, walls : concrete

Outdoor Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Concrete Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
"The H-shaped plan and outbuildings create an assemblage of forms that celebrates the site and creates a continuing sense of surprise," Epstein adds.
A gravel trail winds through greenery into the entryway of the home, reinforcing the parklike nature of the site.
Backyard
The guest house plays with the concept of using stone for decorative purposes. Pujatti deconstructed the “normal” style of building and separated the stones from the concrete.
Concrete pavers line the outdoor entry space. The roof is Duro-Last mechanically fastened single-ply membrane.
The landscaping outside the master bath.