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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decking/pools, tubs, showers : standard construction

Outdoor Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Standard Construction Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
Swimming pool at rear yard
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.