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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decking/pools, tubs, showers : lap

Outdoor Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Hunter's son and daughter enjoy a day at the pool. "When my kids saw the pictures they were jealous!
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
By interweaving multiple terraces with solid spaces, Saxe has created a dynamic internal interaction between the two levels of the house.
The layout of the three buildings creates a private garden space within the site.
A new extension connects with the pool deck and lawn.
Swimming pool at rear yard
View South at Noon Time