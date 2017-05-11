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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decking/patio, porch, deck : tile

Outdoor Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Although previous owners built a pool at a lower part of the yard near the piano room, the couple decided to build a new one just off the kitchen. “We thought, it would be amazing to have a pool that was kind of jutting out, with the backdrop of the city,” John says. The patio doubles as entertaining space for summer parties.
The roof terrace provides a private place to eat outdoors, as well as a view of the picturesque countryside.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.