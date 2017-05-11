Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decking/patio, porch, deck : stone

Outdoor Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The family enjoys the outdoor lounge.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
The lower terrace allows access into the yard now, and "gives guests and the family flexibility and the same experience on the upper level but in a more intimate setting," Kurrle says.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
The sense of the outdoors is particularly strong in the central atrium; the space is awash in light and shadow.
The backyard features an outdoor dining area with a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, an indoor/outdoor shower, and a fire pit.
The central courtyard connects to a raised deck for socializing within easy access to the kitchen.
This view shows how the original house relates to the new addition, which was stepped in to make room for an exterior courtyard.
Outside, a timber pergola shades the garden and the split-stone slate pavers continue outside for a greater sense of connection between inside and out.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Glass Facade
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
Green Roof and Ocean View
East Elevation Entry Detail
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
Damon Fuhrer Landscapes created a Japanese-inspired garden that incorporated bamboo, moss-covered boulders, and a water feature.
A spacious outdoor deck with a path that leads down to the lake.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
The combination of a low concrete wall and built-in bench creates an intimate seating area that acts as an extension to the kitchen and dining room. Another steel trellis above creates an armature for more plants that will fill in and provide shade. The terrace is topped with blue stone and wood screens give the plants a ladder on which to grow.
Backyard
Rear Yard & Facade
Morning vista
Terrace