Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decking/patio, porch, deck : pavers

Outdoor Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Angled, sloping pickets function like Venetian blinds between the board-formed concrete volumes and tall vertical grasses provide another layer of screening. An ipe deck with a waterfall design runs parallel to the pool.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
The new deck is ensconced in the mature landscaping. "It creates this enclosure around the deck that is just really nice," says Rossi. The home also has a 100-square-foot detached studio.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Beyond the large pedestrian gate, “which is really the home’s front door,” says Gottschalk, “the house begins to reveal its strong indoor and outdoor relationship. Blurring the boundary between the two is a key design element.”
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
"The brief was to efficiently and cost effectively transform a light-starved weatherboard into an open and modern home with a good connection to the rear garden and a relaxed yet refined feel," says the firm. The owner charred and oiled the shiplapped cypress siding himself.
"After photographing the house, we all sat down around the servery over a glass (or two) of wine and shared travel experiences, building industry war stories, and discussed the renovation," says the firm. "It was very gratifying to hear and see that the space really fit the clients well. The space was comfortable, laid-back, and yet worldly, just like the clients themselves."
The landscaped backyard comes with programmable irrigation and plenty of room for entertaining.
Raised walkway between house and studio
The central courtyard connects to a raised deck for socializing within easy access to the kitchen.
This view shows how the original house relates to the new addition, which was stepped in to make room for an exterior courtyard.
Outside, a timber pergola shades the garden and the split-stone slate pavers continue outside for a greater sense of connection between inside and out.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
view to new addition from rear lawn
East Elevation Entry Detail
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
Private courtyard between house and studio
Backyard
Wire fox terrier on guard at the raised wood deck and bedroom beyond
Rear Yard & Facade
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond