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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decking/patio, porch, deck : metal

Outdoor Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
The back of the home and its soaring glass-and-concrete addition create a strong connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces, and the rear garden and the pool feel like "a secret refuge."
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The high level of finish and the complex engineering of the concrete structure required close collaboration between the builder and Kennon+.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
Outdoor dining area.
Outdoor living area in covered porch.
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
Architect Kengo Kuma designed a floating, transparent structure supported by very thin steel columns. Transparency was a common design goal for the entire project.
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Architecture: Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
Outdoor shower
Private garden with deck
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
Inspiring views can be had from every angle on the terrace.
The cantilevered flating Managris wood deck.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Cantilevered deck from Lake Michigan shore beach side.
The combination of a low concrete wall and built-in bench creates an intimate seating area that acts as an extension to the kitchen and dining room. Another steel trellis above creates an armature for more plants that will fill in and provide shade. The terrace is topped with blue stone and wood screens give the plants a ladder on which to grow.
Pool, wooden deck and garden.
Wooden deck and pool
Wooden deck of the House at Los Cisnes at dawn. Concrete, Glass, Wood.
View South at Noon Time