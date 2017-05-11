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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decking/locations : slope

Outdoor Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Slope Design Photos and Ideas

The hot tub is a highlight of the home. “It was worth the investment,” says Kara. “Especially late at night when you can see the stars.”
Oriented to absorb the afternoon sun, floor-to-ceiling doors comprise two-thirds of the home’s west-facing walls, which open to an elevated deck overlooking Island Bay. Combined with extra-thick building insulation, this passive element provides sufficient heating for the home, even during winter months—a true feat given the region’s cold seasonal winds.
The view from the deck. Bike rides, barbecues, wood fires, and sunsets are all part of the cabin experience, although Dignard’s favorite feature is the outdoor shower: "You don't have any neighbors," he says.
The home is situated on a steep site and is accessed from a cedar stair that leads to a wraparound deck on the east side of the house. The construction all follows the shape of the cliff. “The vision was to hold to the expansive and unobstructed feeling of the land,” says the owner. “If I were to build something else, I would consider finding a flatter space or building near a field. Sometimes it’s just nice to walk on a flat surface.”
The lower terrace allows access into the yard now, and "gives guests and the family flexibility and the same experience on the upper level but in a more intimate setting," Kurrle says.
During the off-season, the cabins are shut with a wood sliding door shutter system.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
This view shows how the front facade is detached from the rest of the house to allow a tree to grow between the two parts.
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
Treetop views from the rooftop deck, adjacent to the master bedroom suite, offer a nature-fueled respite.
A glass-infill railing allows for uninterrupted views of the surrounding forest.
Sliding pocket doors create a seamless connection between the indoor living areas and the north-facing deck.
The design is contextually modern and expressive of the various functions contained within the winery.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
La Binocle is perched high atop a hill, maximizing views of the valley below.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
West Elevation
Outdoor shower
View of Deck.
View South at Noon Time
Backyard elevation