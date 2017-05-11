Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decking/locations : garden

Outdoor Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Garden Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen opens to the dining area, with a table and benches from Facebook Marketplace. The firepit chairs are from Polywood. The circular window has a custom exterior copper trim by Mission Iron Works.
Kevin and Katie enjoy happy hour on their new covered patio. The plantings were inspired by the garden in Mexico where they got married. During the pandemic, "We were like, I want to go on vacation, but we can't, so let's just make our backyard a vacation,
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
A sliding glass door opens onto a terrace.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The seating on this terrace outside a second-story bedroom not only functions as a balustrade, but also provides privacy. It faces the raised planter wall in the courtyard.
“[The clients] appreciate nature in a controlled aesthetic. This appreciation for the simplicity of nature translates into a disciplined and considered garden where a few trees make a huge impact,” says architect Alan Tay.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Tree planted at basement level
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
The new rear, two-story addition adds over 2,000 square feet of living space without sacrificing the backyard. The repetition of the curved elements, such as the tall, cement-rendered columns that band the exterior, are a subtle reference to the scale and proportions of the Victorian style.
The large pool—looking into the fitness area—is used by Misty to train her clients.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
This luxury hideaway is tucked inside Siem Reap, and offers prime access to the many and varied Angkor temples.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
This view shows how the front facade is detached from the rest of the house to allow a tree to grow between the two parts.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
The indoor/outdoor connection was important for entertaining as well. The windows and doors can be thrown open, and people can sit close to the kitchen, inside or out, with the raised platform doubling as informal seating.
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
The central courtyard connects to a raised deck for socializing within easy access to the kitchen.
One of the home's seven bedrooms is just off the courtyard.
A central courtyard features a lily pond.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Architecture: Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
the expansive deck facing western view hunts the historic Madrona tree and is lined by floor to ceiling glass accessing the living spaces.
Green Roof and Ocean View
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
Residents can view many forms of wildlife up close from the decked terrace. Spacious enough for a table and chairs, it is the ideal spot to rest and relax.
Outdoor shower
Another view of the covered walkway skirting the courtyard and the primary living areas.
Private garden with deck
An overhead view of the extension.
The juxtaposition of old and new architectural forms is best viewed from the courtyard between the garage and playroom. Timber shingles and vertical boarding can be seen on the sun-shading and sub-floor skirt of the villa respectively—these subordinate materials of the historic architecture are given primary roles in the new design.
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
Inspiring views can be had from every angle on the terrace.
Exterior Living Room
In addition to the retention of the building's envelope, many original elements were reworked and reused throughout the renovation.
The combination of a low concrete wall and built-in bench creates an intimate seating area that acts as an extension to the kitchen and dining room. Another steel trellis above creates an armature for more plants that will fill in and provide shade. The terrace is topped with blue stone and wood screens give the plants a ladder on which to grow.
Wire fox terrier on guard at the raised wood deck and bedroom beyond
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.
Backyard elevation
Terrace
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond