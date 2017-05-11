Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decking/lighting : hanging

Outdoor Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Hanging Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Exotic hard woods were purchased from a family nearby in the mountains and used to build the home — Cedro Cimaron for the beams, Chico Zapote for decking, and blonde Macuil for trim, doors and other accents throughout the home.
A crooked little fisherman cottage gets a new lease on life in the hands of owners Jamie Kwong and his wife, Ingrid, who renovate the seaside shack with an eco-friendly approach that includes recycled and repurposed materials wherever possible. Located across the bay from Australia’s Palm Beach, the Little Black Shack has been made available to rent for your next dream vacation getaway.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
A cedar deck, built-in bench, and Fermob Costa table and chairs under a new porch roof serve as a year-round dining area.
“Our home is only 234 square feet, but we utilize the great outdoors and rarely feel like it is too small,” Tina says.
"The apartment put me on the path to what I’m doing for a living now, which is so cool,” says Nolan.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
A vintage 1950s fireplace imported from Surfing Cowboys in Malibu adds heat and style to the side porch.
Folding glass doors open from the living room to the red cedar porch.
A new covered seating area was created on the existing redwood deck, with hanging basket lamps inspired by decorations Sharp created for the couple's wedding.
At midcentury-style Pavilion Haus in Houston, the home of StudioMET Architects principal and partner Shawn Gottschalk, Gottschalk ensured that kids could play freely in the contained courtyard while parents kept watch through the sleek glass panels. A large pedestrian gate doubling as the front door establishes a dialogue with nature found throughout the pavilion.
The star of the home is a 2,500-square-foot deck offering an outdoor grill and numerous seating areas—perfect for entertaining or enjoying the natural surroundings.
The couple and their friends spent hours clearing brush and felling at-risk oak and madrone trees. “There was no view at all,” Molly says. “You had to duck and peek through thick oak brush just to see that there was anything on the horizon.”
Pine decking on the porch adds warmth to the home's exterior, which is sided with metal.
Outdoor dining area.
Outdoor living area in covered porch.
In southern Osaka, Japan, Horibe Associates designed a 911-square foot house that directs views outwards towards rice fields and woods beyond. However, at the center of the home is an open-air atrium with access from multiple rooms, creating garden-facing rooms that give a serene and nature-focused backdrop that changes with the seasons.
Located in Aarhus, Denmark, Villa R is a minimalist, serene structure clad in zinc panels. "The objective was to create a house that brings the forest inside through large glass panels—and create an ever-changing seasonal backdrop for the interior living spaces," stated the architecture firm, C.F. Møller, of the 3,200-square-foot abode.
Tambo del Inka is the perfect place for a mystical luxury getaway within the stunning Sacred Valley of Peru. The hotel features a private train station with direct service to Machu Picchu.
Large cedar-clad openings connect the interior living spaces to the courtyard. The bright and airy main living spaces wrap around the courtyard.
The home also has a private rooftop deck with city views.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
Multiple beams and glass walls throughout the project create a sense of indoor/outdoor continuity.
A spacious deck beautifully frames dramatic canyon and city views.
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Beyond the large pedestrian gate, “which is really the home’s front door,” says Gottschalk, “the house begins to reveal its strong indoor and outdoor relationship. Blurring the boundary between the two is a key design element.”
Just off the master bedroom is a private deck complete with its own outdoor claw-foot tub—saved from the original home.
The plant-filled, covered patio leads to the swimming pool, a nostalgic feature that the Gottschalks were adamant about including in their new home.
Treetop views from the rooftop deck, adjacent to the master bedroom suite, offer a nature-fueled respite.
The Trex elevated wraparound deck is perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining.
The multi-slide doors on the lower level connect the house to the pool with functional decks and terraces, achieving a modern look and reinforcing the indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
Wood decking extends out to the yard.
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
A deck with seating.
The main pool deck seamlessly transitions into the den.
The pool deck has a resort-like feel.
A covered patio just off the living room is accessible via custom doors. "The use of the large steel sliding and stacking doors allowed the volume to open up and make the home feel much more expansive that it really is," says Knight.
Negative space appears to be carved out of the dark exterior to reveal the home's bright white interiors.
Red has the longest wave length of the visible spectrum and can be associated with the longest sound-waves that rather than touching our ears are felt in the torso.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
Finished with a ceiling and dining table set, the second-floor patio is an optimal entertaining space.
“I love the way the house looks from the exterior,” Legge says of the patio. “It has a gauzy, ethereal feeling to it.”
Each unit at Palm Canyon Mobile Club features decks, carports, and fenced-in yards.
Mama Shelter Rio de Janeiro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Sliding pocket doors create a seamless connection between the indoor living areas and the north-facing deck.
The upper deck, surrounded by a glass rail, is an ideal spot to enjoy panoramic Portland views.
A large ipe deck nestled into the hillside is hidden from the road above.
The large master suite has soaring ceilings and walls of glass.
The main room and master bedroom open directly to the pool.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
Zeena, Shane, and their one-year-old son, Maverick, on the porch of their tiny house.
Sliding glass doors span a 16-foot opening from living room to exterior deck. The family enjoys keeping the doors open for the majority of the year, and regularly uses the space for grilling and socializing with family and friends.
The horizontally slatted cedar railing bordering the first floor deck is echoed on the second floor balcony.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
12