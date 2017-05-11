Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decking/landscapes : raised planters

Outdoor Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Raised Planters Design Photos and Ideas

The Smiths’ new cabin, designed by Risa Boyer Architecture and completed in 2020, sits in the same spot as their previous home, on five acres on Mount Veeder, in Northern California. Somehow, the red chicken coop, which is constructed of wood, survived the fire with the chickens still alive inside.
To his credit, the original owner and builder of an ’80s-era home in Byron Bay, Australia, kept it “in pretty good nick,” as designer Micka Etheridge puts it. “He’d dusted the window frames once a week for thirty-five years.” Etheridge took that same care expanding the house for its new owners, Cheryl and James Kitchener, who love its greenery and mellow, vintage vibe.
The architects embraced the modernist form of the new structure instead of cladding the extension in expensive brick to match the original Victorian’s exterior.
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
A deck connects the container home to the outdoors.
The houses are also oriented toward the water and each other, creating a neighborly feel.
The rooftop terrace can be used for social gatherings or events.
The roof deck, accessed by the ship’s ladder, provides a private spot to relax.
A protected outdoor space is tucked beneath the new addition. "When you have an opportunity to breathe new life into a typology, which is indicative of a period, that's a good job to have," says Cuddington.
A vintage Malm fireplace is paired with Pebble seats "K" by Atelier Vierkant.
A roof terrace provides ocean views. The Spectra umbrella is by Umbrosa.
At midcentury-style Pavilion Haus in Houston, the home of StudioMET Architects principal and partner Shawn Gottschalk, Gottschalk ensured that kids could play freely in the contained courtyard while parents kept watch through the sleek glass panels. A large pedestrian gate doubling as the front door establishes a dialogue with nature found throughout the pavilion.
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
Interior ceiling beams continue externally to give sense of extended living spaces inside to outside. Timber battens to cement sheet add texture to the exterior light weight walls
A black-framed servery window connects the kitchen to the covered deck, enabling a relaxed indoor/outdoor style of living.
The 100-acre site is former farmland. The clients plan to remove the weeds that have proliferated in the generations since colonial farming and replace them with indigenous flora.
The home has two decks—to the north and to the south—one of which will always be protected from the wind. The doors can be opened to provide effective cross ventilation.
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
The couple tapped landscape designer Carlos Somoza to capture the wildness of the site throughout the landscape plan. This grove of old-growth trees was saved, with new Ipe hardscaping wrapping around them.
The indoor/outdoor connection was important for entertaining as well. The windows and doors can be thrown open, and people can sit close to the kitchen, inside or out, with the raised platform doubling as informal seating.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
Beyond the large pedestrian gate, “which is really the home’s front door,” says Gottschalk, “the house begins to reveal its strong indoor and outdoor relationship. Blurring the boundary between the two is a key design element.”
Complete with multiple fire pits, terraced landscaping, and built-in seating, the yard is ideal for entertaining.
The multi-slide doors on the lower level connect the house to the pool with functional decks and terraces, achieving a modern look and reinforcing the indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
Red has the longest wave length of the visible spectrum and can be associated with the longest sound-waves that rather than touching our ears are felt in the torso.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
Mama Shelter Rio de Janeiro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
A large ipe deck nestled into the hillside is hidden from the road above.
The main room and master bedroom open directly to the pool.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
Outdoor space off master bedroom
The window filled facade with indoor outdoor connections
The food cart specializes in smoked meat sandwiches. It sits on a patio event space that can hold up to 300 people with seating for 80.
Key to the design is a generous connection to the rear courtyard, which makes it possible to live outside for half of the year and also easily host parties with 30 guests.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Green Roof and Ocean View
East Elevation Entry Detail
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
The updated deck got a new eating area.
The terrace is surrounded by a wildflower meadow green roof
Private and secluded terrace with view across London in the tree tops
Roof terrace with planters for fruit, vegetables and herbs
A single crepe myrtle, which sports red blossoms in summer, defines the courtyard.
Rear wall of courtyard
Private garden with deck
The lounge sofa on the balcony surrounds a gas-powered fireplace to create a cozy afternoon hang out spot.
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
The cantilevered flating Managris wood deck.
A shaded lounging area by the pool.
12