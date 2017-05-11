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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decking/landscapes : gardens

Outdoor Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Gardens Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen opens to the dining area, with a table and benches from Facebook Marketplace. The firepit chairs are from Polywood. The circular window has a custom exterior copper trim by Mission Iron Works.
Kevin and Katie enjoy happy hour on their new covered patio. The plantings were inspired by the garden in Mexico where they got married. During the pandemic, "We were like, I want to go on vacation, but we can't, so let's just make our backyard a vacation,
In an industrial neighborhood in Brooklyn, a verdant green roof of native grasses, wildflowers, and fruits creates an oasis.
The Smiths’ new cabin, designed by Risa Boyer Architecture and completed in 2020, sits in the same spot as their previous home, on five acres on Mount Veeder, in Northern California. Somehow, the red chicken coop, which is constructed of wood, survived the fire with the chickens still alive inside.
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, food scraps and yard waste make up 20 percent of what we throw away. Composting organic materials keeps them out of the landfill, which cuts down on greenhouse gases, and enriches the soil. To compost at home, make a pile in your backyard, or introduce an indoor bin for throwaways like apple peels and eggshells.
Ginger’s chair collection is extensive and includes plenty of low teak chairs for the garden, patio, and deck.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
The couple planned out all of the exterior landscaping themselves. "[It was] painstaking, the time spent measuring," says Emily.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
Design, Bitches turns a typical Atwater Village home into a lush hideaway with a new, cedar-clad guesthouse.
A deck connects the container home to the outdoors.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The Eames Lounge Chair and sunken garden make for a serene combination.
"The patios, yard, and pool were all designed to support an active social life for the homeowners’ children and friends and to make the place a hub of activity," Epstein says.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
At a home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Besonías Almeida Arquitectos were asked by the client to design a home built with exposed concrete that also incorporated wood to "break the monochromatic expression." The resulting design not only incorporated the two materials together, but also inextricably linked them by using board-formed concrete that expresses the texture and grain of the wood boards from the mold, but in a horizontal orientation in contrast to the verticals of the wood panels.
The home has 1,506 square feet of living space and a beautifully landscaped backyard, which features one of the home's highlights—a detached, 120-square-foot studio designed to match the main house.
The elongated walkway and porch creates outdoor circulation during the summer months
A dated midcentury dwelling in Santa Barbara is transformed into a bright, airy abode—perfectly suited for contemporary living.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
The couple tapped landscape designer Carlos Somoza to capture the wildness of the site throughout the landscape plan. This grove of old-growth trees was saved, with new Ipe hardscaping wrapping around them.
Tambo del Inka is the perfect place for a mystical luxury getaway within the stunning Sacred Valley of Peru. The hotel features a private train station with direct service to Machu Picchu.
Deck
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
The indoor/outdoor connection was important for entertaining as well. The windows and doors can be thrown open, and people can sit close to the kitchen, inside or out, with the raised platform doubling as informal seating.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
The internal courtyard is the heart of the home.
The architects tucked courtyards off of all of the main interior spaces. "Courtyards are arranged on different levels, creating a sensation of wholeness and privacy, enabling the homeowners to enjoy both morning and evening sun," says the firm.
Red has the longest wave length of the visible spectrum and can be associated with the longest sound-waves that rather than touching our ears are felt in the torso.
The sense of the outdoors is particularly strong in the central atrium; the space is awash in light and shadow.
A redwood deck, easily accessed from the living areas, is a nice spot for alfresco meals or outdoor hangs, with views overlooking the hills and city lights.
The deck has a dining area with concrete countertops, a solar shade, and electrical outlets. Set just off the great room, it can serve as an extension of the home for true indoor/outdoor living.
The landscaped backyard comes with programmable irrigation and plenty of room for entertaining.
The main room and master bedroom open directly to the pool.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
The central courtyard connects to a raised deck for socializing within easy access to the kitchen.
The result is a bright, Portuguese home designed in a clean, formal style, where contemporary interiors exist in harmony with the house’s historical shell.
"We spend a lot of time in the backyard all year round. We wanted to take advantage of Los Angeles' weather and have a true indoor/outdoor feel in the house," says Jenn, who is a Hollywood film producer.
This view shows how the original house relates to the new addition, which was stepped in to make room for an exterior courtyard.
Outside, a timber pergola shades the garden and the split-stone slate pavers continue outside for a greater sense of connection between inside and out.
The deck and fire pit create a cozy space for everyday living and effortless entertaining.
With the home being located just minutes from the beach, the outdoor shower from Kohler's Purist collection is a perfect spot to rinse off after excursions.
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