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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decking/fences, walls : wire

Outdoor Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Wire Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
"Even in March and April, on a sunny day, we can open up those doors and eat outside in the sun," says Denise.
The renovated deck stayed true to the original design.
A modern stone fence made of galvanized steel mesh filled with stones surrounds the house. “We got the stones from the local stonecutter—they use the stones washed up on the beach, not the stones from the fields,” Lassen explains.
A rooftop deck with spectacular city views was a late addition to the design. “It was challenging to make the design for this work within the over-looking and over-shadowing requirements, but still maximize the outlook,” says Bryant. “We look forward to this space ‘greening’ up over time as the steel pergola covers with growing foliage.”
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Architect Kengo Kuma designed a floating, transparent structure supported by very thin steel columns. Transparency was a common design goal for the entire project.
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
Wood decking extends out to the yard.
Red has the longest wave length of the visible spectrum and can be associated with the longest sound-waves that rather than touching our ears are felt in the torso.
A large ipe deck nestled into the hillside is hidden from the road above.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
Multiple outdoor living spaces and a wraparound deck emphasize indoor/outdoor living.
Sweis created a number of different outdoor spaces, each with its own feel.
The terrace off the main living room features spectacular views of the surroundings.
Master bedroom deck exemplifies capturing the view.
The master bedroom deck provides unobstructed panoramic views of the property, madrone and captivating view.
the expansive deck facing western view hunts the historic Madrona tree and is lined by floor to ceiling glass accessing the living spaces.
Green Roof and Ocean View
Deck overlooking Little Round Bay
The villa's location is just a stone's throw from the sea.
Casa Bri Bri.
The viewing deck overlooks a canyon that's also home to beaver, moose, elk, deer, and bobcats.
The sun has just set on this view of the Wasatch Mountain Range.