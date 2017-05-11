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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decking/fences, walls : concrete

Outdoor Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Concrete Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Angled, sloping pickets function like Venetian blinds between the board-formed concrete volumes and tall vertical grasses provide another layer of screening. An ipe deck with a waterfall design runs parallel to the pool.
The family enjoys the outdoor lounge.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
“[The clients] appreciate nature in a controlled aesthetic. This appreciation for the simplicity of nature translates into a disciplined and considered garden where a few trees make a huge impact,” says architect Alan Tay.
In the wintertime, the living room is cozy and welcoming with its large fireplace and warm lighting.
The expansive windows in the living room were strategically positioned for sunset views.
Minarc’s Plus Hus is a tiny energy-efficient prefab marketed towards homeowners seeking to add an accessory dwelling unit to their property. The 320-square-foot structure is prefabricated in downtown Los Angeles, and it can be shipped flatpack to anywhere in the U.S. with prices starting at $37,000.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
The exterior of the home.
The main pool deck seamlessly transitions into the den.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
This custom mosaic hot tub commissioned by Bricault Design is inspired by the Copacabana boardwalk of Rio de Janeiro—a nod to the client’s connection to Brazil.
Over time, the rough-sawn cedar siding and cement panel finishes develop a natural patina, so the exterior of the cabin harmonizes with the colors of the woodlands.
The main cabin has an outdoor kitchen and a spacious, western-facing cedar deck for views toward the fjord and the Olympic Mountains.
The new 1,000-square-foot addition is made of poured concrete and features full-height sliding doors that connect to the wood deck.
Sweis created a number of different outdoor spaces, each with its own feel.
The pool house has been designed by Taalman Architecture.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
“We wanted to ‘cap’ the dwelling with a generous, almost sweeping canopy that would keep the majority of the high sun exposure areas in shade,” says Pande. “We also played with the roof volume to break free from the constraints of a typical ‘box modern’ home.”
“We wanted to ‘cap’ the dwelling with a generous, almost sweeping canopy that would keep the majority of the high sun exposure areas in shade. We also played with the roof volume to break free from the constraints of a typical ‘box modern’ home,” says Pande.
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
"The house is integrated to the cliffside, leaving the least possible imprint," says Marianna Kapsimali, one of the studio’s founders.
view to new addition from rear lawn
Green Roof and Ocean View
New guest house and pool
Outdoor shower
The deck rises up in sections to become sun loungers.
Above the garage, the sturdy concrete eaves support a pool and terrace on the upper level.
The topmost level is much more transparent and permeable compared to the rest of the home.
The third level can be totally opened up to fuse indoor and outdoor space.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP