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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : concrete/siding material : metal

Outdoor Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Metal Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Rimrock | Olson Kundig
Rimrock | Olson Kundig
The house has two modules: a living space on the left and a utilities, laundry, and outdoor kitchen on the right.
Rimrock | Olson Kundig