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All Photos/outdoor/locations : woodland/pools, tubs, showers : lap

Outdoor Woodland Lap Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.