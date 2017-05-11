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All Photos/outdoor/locations : woodland/pools, tubs, showers : infinity

Outdoor Woodland Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

A dramatic, 80-foot-long pool and spa runs beyond the building along the north edge, as the site slopes down to the lake.
Aegean Pool House’s expansive roof structure shelters the indoor/outdoor living spaces beneath it. A freestanding stone fireplace anchors the west side of the living and dining area.
A view of the tropical jungle from the pool. The lot is nearly three acres in size.
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP