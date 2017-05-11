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All Photos/outdoor/locations : woodland/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub

Outdoor Woodland Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The Douglas fir deck that extends from the front facade of one of the cabins features a sunken tub that lets users feel as if they're floating above the clouds while bathing.
The Northern Lights outdoor hot tub and sauna top off this wooded retreat.
To date, the pair and their pals have built a compound complete with sheds, tree decks, a pavilion, a wood-fired hot tub, an outhouse, an outdoor shower, and, now, a redwood cabin where an ever widening network of friends gather for skill-sharing workshops and events.
An upcoming visit from a friend who needed a break from wedding planning gave the couple the incentive to finish the tree deck, which has a wood-fired hot tub on the lower level.
A cantilevered section of the roof with geometric cutouts.
Polar Life Haus manufactures individually designed wooden homes and log homes. The company focuses on environmentally friendly building materials and the well-being of people and nature.
When you stay in Manshausen, you’ll be suprised to find a hot tub and dam that you can enjoy at your leisure. It holds up to 14 people and leads down to a dam that holds salt water that’s pumped into the contained area to keep it fresh.
The netted, hammock-like balustrades are an innovative solution that provides safety and a place for relaxation, while keeping views as unobstructed as possible.
A tub inset in the deck fosters a true retreat experience.