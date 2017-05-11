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All Photos/outdoor/locations : woodland/patio, porch, deck : wood

Outdoor Woodland Wood Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Unique among tiny homes, ESCAPE's Classic wraps the entryway in a screened-in and roof porch. It could also be fully enclosed to add an extra room to the home.
Surrounded by oak trees and lush grasslands, Field Cabin features a steeply pitched roof and an expansive glass door and decking on the front facade.
Situated on a gentle slope, the tiny home features a gable roof, a rectangular silhouette, and an expansive wood deck that extends from the front facade.
The lounges on the patio are from Skargaarden.
A "time and materials" contract outlines a set price for labor and materials based on hourly rates or price per quantity.
Close to Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen and the Mad River Glen ski area, Fayston, Vermont, is the prime setting for Little Black House. Giving the retreat its name, Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design only had 1,120 square feet to work with. Sitting just below the top of a hill, the black-stained cabin flaunts a classic gable structure with a stripped-down interior melding white walls and pale wood floors.
Even as the square footage of this cottage in Fayston, Vermont, shrank in response to budget constraints, architect Elizabeth Herrmann remained focused on making the space feel warm and functional for a family of four and their dog and cat. "I think the trick to making small spaces feel much larger is to design the experience of being there,
Residents Amy and Greg built a removable, modular deck on the front facade using reclaimed wood from shipping pallets. A counter with a serving window opens to the kitchen and creates a bar area.
The bucket shower repurposes an old, refurbished diving board along the riverbank.
During the off-season, the cabins are shut with a wood sliding door shutter system.
Conguillío National Park is popular with skiers and eco-tourists, who come to see its lakes, vegetation, and varied animal life, as well as its expansive lava flows. It encompasses the Llaima volcano, which last erupted in 2008, and the long dormant Sierra Nevada.
The curves of the deck follow the contour of the land.
On a recent phone call, the firm caught up with the homeowner while she was opening a bottle of champagne. “What are you celebrating?” Campos remembers asking her. “She said, ‘Every few months I buy a bottle of champagne, and I open it up, and I celebrate that I live in this house.’”
An upcoming visit from a friend who needed a break from wedding planning gave the couple the incentive to finish the tree deck, which has a wood-fired hot tub on the lower level.
Pine decking on the porch adds warmth to the home's exterior, which is sided with metal.
Instead of featuring any kind of railing, the pavilion decks have cargo-style nets around their edge.
Constructed from oak and ironbark timber, the pavilions were inspired by their surroundings. Local architecture firm Liminal Studio designed the structures to reflect a deep understanding of the coastline’s natural color palette, curving rock formations, and landscape.
Architect Kengo Kuma designed a floating, transparent structure supported by very thin steel columns. Transparency was a common design goal for the entire project.
Inspired by the surrounding landscape of chestnut trees, rocky hillside, and bubbling stream, Portuguese architecture firm 3r Ernesto Pereira chose to blend into, and take advantage of, the local geography rather than fight against it at this sleek, modern home near the coastal city of Porto. At a cost of €100,000 (approximately $125,000) and measuring about 140 square meters, this stunning, wood-and-glass retreat took about four months to construct.
A glass-infill railing allows for uninterrupted views of the surrounding forest.
In the warmer months, the window can be raised to allow those on the deck and inside the cabin to chat face-to-face.
Sliding pocket doors create a seamless connection between the indoor living areas and the north-facing deck.
The outdoor patio features St. Kitts lounge chairs from Frontgate and a black and white bone inlay coffee table.
A terrace that looks out to tree and lake views.
A cantilevered section of the roof with geometric cutouts.
The interior of the Wave House is spacious and open, taking in the beauty of Lake Saimaa and its changing seasons.
Polar Life Haus manufactures individually designed wooden homes and log homes. The company focuses on environmentally friendly building materials and the well-being of people and nature.
A collection of low-slung volumes create a series of platforms near the ground, so family members can be close together while still retaining their privacy.
The main cabin has an outdoor kitchen and a spacious, western-facing cedar deck for views toward the fjord and the Olympic Mountains.
Cedar platforms close to the ground extend beneath the cabin’s broad eaves to create spaces that frame outdoor space.
A young Finnish designer bypasses building permits by creating an affordable tiny home under 100 square feet.
La Binocle is perched high atop a hill, maximizing views of the valley below.
The home's charred timber exterior resembles a crow's plumage.
The house sits on 1.25 acres of land and has a deck that connects the interiors with the outdoors throughout the property. Little points out, “Some of the old-growth redwood he used has up to 25 growth rings in a single inch!”
When you stay in Manshausen, you’ll be suprised to find a hot tub and dam that you can enjoy at your leisure. It holds up to 14 people and leads down to a dam that holds salt water that’s pumped into the contained area to keep it fresh.
Adjacent to the cabin is a spacious deck that is raised above the ground on wooden stilts.
While Falck built most of the tiny home himself, he hired a local carpenter to build the window frame and door.
It was important to the couple that the home’s deck be an extension of the living level, neither above nor below it. Sitting on ground level, the spacious deck offers fluid access to the surrounding wooded landscapes, while simultaneously inviting nature in.
On the entry side, the house is a single-story long gable structure.
"The house features two distinct approaches," says Schiller. "The family arrives via a long dirt road to the back side of the house, shaped as a single-story barn. Below the house, guests park in a dirt pull-off and arrive via a long grass path through meadow grasses, entering the house from the south via a wide, glue-laminated exterior stair."
The exterior decks are made of silicon-modified pine from OrganoWood.
Elevated on steel posts, the central volume and exterior deck project west toward the sea.
Pictured on the left is the former cottage that's located on the north side of the house. It houses two bedrooms, a kitchenette, dining area, bathroom, and a mud room.
A look at the spectacular landscape.
The textured facade playfully displays light and shadows as the sun moves throughout the day and seasons. The framed breezeway reaches outward to the fjord.
The home's low-maintenance Cor-Ten steel exterior can be easily washed down when needed.
Limerick House is a modest addition to an existing dwelling on a rural Victorian property.
Residents can view many forms of wildlife up close from the decked terrace. Spacious enough for a table and chairs, it is the ideal spot to rest and relax.
A glazed doorway in the master bedroom hallway opens up to a secluded sitting area that is perfect for soaking up the morning sun.
The surrounding forest served as a major design inspiration for the timber-clad home, which is oriented to face views of the trees.
The netted, hammock-like balustrades are an innovative solution that provides safety and a place for relaxation, while keeping views as unobstructed as possible.
A tub inset in the deck fosters a true retreat experience.
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