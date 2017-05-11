Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/locations : woodland/patio, porch, deck : decking

Outdoor Woodland Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Unique among tiny homes, ESCAPE's Classic wraps the entryway in a screened-in and roof porch. It could also be fully enclosed to add an extra room to the home.
The large deck was built around an old plum tree on the property, which consists of five acres and provided the family of four with ample sustenance thanks to the turkeys, chickens, bees, and a bounty of vegetables they raised in a purpose-built greenhouse.
The Northern Lights outdoor hot tub and sauna top off this wooded retreat.
During the off-season, the cabins are shut with a wood sliding door shutter system.
Conguillío National Park is popular with skiers and eco-tourists, who come to see its lakes, vegetation, and varied animal life, as well as its expansive lava flows. It encompasses the Llaima volcano, which last erupted in 2008, and the long dormant Sierra Nevada.
The curves of the deck follow the contour of the land.
An upcoming visit from a friend who needed a break from wedding planning gave the couple the incentive to finish the tree deck, which has a wood-fired hot tub on the lower level.
The couple and their friends spent hours clearing brush and felling at-risk oak and madrone trees. “There was no view at all,” Molly says. “You had to duck and peek through thick oak brush just to see that there was anything on the horizon.”
Pine decking on the porch adds warmth to the home's exterior, which is sided with metal.
Instead of featuring any kind of railing, the pavilion decks have cargo-style nets around their edge.
Constructed from oak and ironbark timber, the pavilions were inspired by their surroundings. Local architecture firm Liminal Studio designed the structures to reflect a deep understanding of the coastline’s natural color palette, curving rock formations, and landscape.
Architect Kengo Kuma designed a floating, transparent structure supported by very thin steel columns. Transparency was a common design goal for the entire project.
The Trex elevated wraparound deck is perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining.
A glass-infill railing allows for uninterrupted views of the surrounding forest.
Sliding pocket doors create a seamless connection between the indoor living areas and the north-facing deck.
A terrace that looks out to tree and lake views.
A cantilevered section of the roof with geometric cutouts.
The interior of the Wave House is spacious and open, taking in the beauty of Lake Saimaa and its changing seasons.
Polar Life Haus manufactures individually designed wooden homes and log homes. The company focuses on environmentally friendly building materials and the well-being of people and nature.
A collection of low-slung volumes create a series of platforms near the ground, so family members can be close together while still retaining their privacy.
The main cabin has an outdoor kitchen and a spacious, western-facing cedar deck for views toward the fjord and the Olympic Mountains.
Cedar platforms close to the ground extend beneath the cabin’s broad eaves to create spaces that frame outdoor space.
La Binocle is perched high atop a hill, maximizing views of the valley below.
The home's charred timber exterior resembles a crow's plumage.
The house sits on 1.25 acres of land and has a deck that connects the interiors with the outdoors throughout the property. Little points out, “Some of the old-growth redwood he used has up to 25 growth rings in a single inch!”
It was important to the couple that the home’s deck be an extension of the living level, neither above nor below it. Sitting on ground level, the spacious deck offers fluid access to the surrounding wooded landscapes, while simultaneously inviting nature in.
Residents can view many forms of wildlife up close from the decked terrace. Spacious enough for a table and chairs, it is the ideal spot to rest and relax.
A tub inset in the deck fosters a true retreat experience.
The large outdoor terrace surrounded by trees.
The Birch Pavilion sits atop a 14-by-26-foot platform composed of hemlock and pressure-treated timbers. Photo courtesy of Moskow Linn Architects.
The Yellowstone location is hidden in the woods of Big Sky, Montana and is set on a freshwater pond that’s surrounded by mountains. Guests have access to fly fishing and the best of both lake and forest.
At the Yellowstone location, Three Peaks Lodge acts as the main communal spot where visitors can enjoy dinner seatings by the chefs, who source many of their ingredients from their own local gardens.
Collective Retreats recruited William Howell to be their executive chef across all locations. With a background in Colorado cuisine and with personal interests as a professional angler, outdoorsman, and butcher, Howell works with his team to create a unique, locally-sourced dining experience.
At this sprawling resort just east of Missoula, honeymooning couples can choose between six glamping tents, each fitted with a king bed, jetted tubs/showers, and luxury resort amenities. Honeymooners will definitely want to book the Tango Point tent. In addition to its prime location along the banks of the scenic Blackfoot River, the suite comes with heated slate floors, a dining pavilion with fireplace and lounge, plus your very own camping butler.
Treebones's yurts have plush, comfortable beds with linens, cozy comforters and colorful quilts. There is a small table &amp; set of chairs, reading lights &amp; plenty of hooks for hanging your gear. There is a sink vanity with hot &amp; cold running water in each yurt with bath &amp; hand towels provided. The yurts have generous redwood view decks with Adirondack chairs.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
View of Deck.
Wire fox terrier on guard at the raised wood deck and bedroom beyond