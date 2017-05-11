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All Photos/outdoor/locations : woodland/patio, porch, deck : concrete

Outdoor Woodland Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
A sheltered verandah between the living room and kitchen beckons outdoor appreciation of nature.
The terrace outside the common areas overlooks the picturesque Shiribetsu River.
The owners built the house as a place to gather with their three adult children on Loon Lake, where they had vacationed at the husband’s family home for years. The modern Adirondack chairs are by Loll Designs.
Originally designed in 1957 by SOM partner Roy O. Allen, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Briarcliff Manor has been meticulously restored, while many of its original midcentury design details have been preserved and even emphasized. In fact, much of the design is reminiscent of the work of midcentury luminaries like Ludwig Mies van Der Rohe and Philip Johnson.
Inspired by the surrounding landscape of chestnut trees, rocky hillside, and bubbling stream, Portuguese architecture firm 3r Ernesto Pereira chose to blend into, and take advantage of, the local geography rather than fight against it at this sleek, modern home near the coastal city of Porto. At a cost of €100,000 (approximately $125,000) and measuring about 140 square meters, this stunning, wood-and-glass retreat took about four months to construct.
An all-weather wicker-like fiber is used to create the oversized, and dramatically curved French cane backrest which is available in two different sizes. The Kay collection comes in three colorways: Brindle, Harvest or Copper fiber set on the elegant teak frame.
When Wright created the initial sketches for the property at 83, he had hoped the house would surpass Fallingwater.
A choice of dining areas, either partially protected or enclosed with glass and light wooden louvers.
The patio looks out to captivating views.
The second rocky outcrop, seen in the background, almost seems to "invade" the indoor/outdoor patio space at the rear of the home, reasserting nature into the built environment.
Large boulders are given pride of place in the central courtyard.
The house is oriented to utilize passive heating and cooling strategies. “Deep overhangs and large glazed areas on the south and west were modeled to protect from solar build up in summer and allow for heating gains in winter,” said the architects.
The raised bed platform create an interesting stepped topography in the bedroom.
"The house features two distinct approaches," says Schiller. "The family arrives via a long dirt road to the back side of the house, shaped as a single-story barn. Below the house, guests park in a dirt pull-off and arrive via a long grass path through meadow grasses, entering the house from the south via a wide, glue-laminated exterior stair."
The home is accessed from the rear via a gravel path.
Lung Hagem Arkitekter said: "The roof is executed in 270mm thick reinforced concrete with 20mm VIP insulation underneath. The concrete itself is water resistant, thus no additional roofing materials are required. As a result, the roof is a smooth white surface creating a dialogue with the rocky landscape, and giving the cabin its distinctive character."
View from Sunfish Lake
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Wire fox terrier on guard at the raised wood deck and bedroom beyond