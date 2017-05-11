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All Photos/outdoor/locations : woodland/locations : garden

Outdoor Woodland Garden Design Photos and Ideas

<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
The terrace outside the common areas overlooks the picturesque Shiribetsu River.
A koi moat surround this thatched-roof home—a collaboration between AmDesign Studio and Creative Architects—near Ho Chi Minh City.
The five-foot tall fire pit rock is buried three-feet into the ground for stability.
Residents can view many forms of wildlife up close from the decked terrace. Spacious enough for a table and chairs, it is the ideal spot to rest and relax.
A winding path connects the two south-facing structures.
Large columns and shear walls offer the structural support needed to mitigate minor earthquakes.
Both structures step out to small south-facing terraces.
Bosjes, South Africa
Brookline Residence in Brookline, Massachusetts
Wire fox terrier on guard at the raised wood deck and bedroom beyond