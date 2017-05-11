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All Photos/outdoor/locations : woodland/lighting : hanging

Outdoor Woodland Hanging Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Another view of the rear of the home.
The couple and their friends spent hours clearing brush and felling at-risk oak and madrone trees. “There was no view at all,” Molly says. “You had to duck and peek through thick oak brush just to see that there was anything on the horizon.”
Pine decking on the porch adds warmth to the home's exterior, which is sided with metal.
The Trex elevated wraparound deck is perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining.
Sliding pocket doors create a seamless connection between the indoor living areas and the north-facing deck.
The patio looks out to captivating views.
The second rocky outcrop, seen in the background, almost seems to "invade" the indoor/outdoor patio space at the rear of the home, reasserting nature into the built environment.
A collection of low-slung volumes create a series of platforms near the ground, so family members can be close together while still retaining their privacy.
Cedar platforms close to the ground extend beneath the cabin’s broad eaves to create spaces that frame outdoor space.
861 Lovell Avenue in Mill Valley, California is surrounded by redwood trees and offers that California dream of living an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Sounds of the Cascade Falls stream in from the East, while the afternoon sun floods the courtyard and swimming pool to the West.
"The house features two distinct approaches," says Schiller. "The family arrives via a long dirt road to the back side of the house, shaped as a single-story barn. Below the house, guests park in a dirt pull-off and arrive via a long grass path through meadow grasses, entering the house from the south via a wide, glue-laminated exterior stair."
Pictured on the left is the former cottage that's located on the north side of the house. It houses two bedrooms, a kitchenette, dining area, bathroom, and a mud room.
A look at the spectacular landscape.
The Madrona by NODE is a 750-square-foot, zero-net energy guest house. Grid-tied, it stores energy with battery backup.
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
The Yard and living room