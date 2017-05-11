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All Photos/outdoor/locations : woodland/landscapes : trees

Outdoor Woodland Trees Design Photos and Ideas

The primary bedroom cabin sits in a natural clearing amongst the trees, allowing for a water view and copious sunlight. The boulder-studded coast offers gently sloping paths to the ocean for a quick dip.
Unique among tiny homes, ESCAPE's Classic wraps the entryway in a screened-in and roof porch. It could also be fully enclosed to add an extra room to the home.
Moss-covered rocks and twisted tree trunks give the landscape a fairyland-like quality.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
The Douglas fir deck that extends from the front facade of one of the cabins features a sunken tub that lets users feel as if they're floating above the clouds while bathing.
Situated on a gentle slope, the tiny home features a gable roof, a rectangular silhouette, and an expansive wood deck that extends from the front facade.
The exterior is constructed from cypress pine wood and lightweight polycarbonate.
The rundown barn sat on twenty-five acres of countryside in Devon.
“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
The lower level features Lezanne's in-house studio.
A sheltered verandah between the living room and kitchen beckons outdoor appreciation of nature.
The terrace outside the common areas overlooks the picturesque Shiribetsu River.
With views like these, the studio's rationale is simple, "We’re proud of how Darkwood’s stepped design makes the most of the view yet still feels connected to the nature around it."
The owners built the house as a place to gather with their three adult children on Loon Lake, where they had vacationed at the husband’s family home for years. The modern Adirondack chairs are by Loll Designs.
A "time and materials" contract outlines a set price for labor and materials based on hourly rates or price per quantity.
The two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath cabin in Nova Scotia serves as a vacation getaway for a couple.
A koi moat surround this thatched-roof home—a collaboration between AmDesign Studio and Creative Architects—near Ho Chi Minh City.
A new second-floor deck was wrapped in 2020, and at $25,000, a sizeable chunk of the budget. But worth it, considering it makes for a serene spot to sit and soak up the river and forest views. “The sound of the river rushing can’t be beat,” says Devlin.
After selling their home in Nixa, Missouri, Chris and Tina Wann decided to hit the road with their two sons Elijah (15) and Rylee (12) and blind pup Dub the Skoolie Dog in tow. Seeking a life of adventure, and to minimize their cost of living, the family of four has embraced a mortgage-free lifestyle, following their whims down the open road.
The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
Close to Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen and the Mad River Glen ski area, Fayston, Vermont, is the prime setting for Little Black House. Giving the retreat its name, Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design only had 1,120 square feet to work with. Sitting just below the top of a hill, the black-stained cabin flaunts a classic gable structure with a stripped-down interior melding white walls and pale wood floors.
Even as the square footage of this cottage in Fayston, Vermont, shrank in response to budget constraints, architect Elizabeth Herrmann remained focused on making the space feel warm and functional for a family of four and their dog and cat. "I think the trick to making small spaces feel much larger is to design the experience of being there,
Jaunts through nature are a great way to exercise, relieve stress, and get some vitamin D.
The home is perched on an outcropping above Oswego Lake, with its own boat dock at the bottom of the property.
Perkins & Will designs a mountaintop Passive House that takes energy efficiency to the next level.
The five-foot tall fire pit rock is buried three-feet into the ground for stability.
Another view of the rear of the home.
A front view of the home in the middle of the 2019–20 Montanan winter. The design is based on two gabled sections on either side of a central gabled living area.
Residents Amy and Greg built a removable, modular deck on the front facade using reclaimed wood from shipping pallets. A counter with a serving window opens to the kitchen and creates a bar area.
Michael D'Angelo Landscape Architecture provided a new master plan that includes grassy areas for lawn games, a fire pit, and new plantings.
Set on 21 acres at the top of the Snoqualmie Valley, the 3,200-square-foot Maxon House represents a major lifestyle change for the Maxons, who previously lived in a split-level in a planned subdivision. "When you’re here, you just sit and watch what’s happening outside," says Lou. "It’s like the Weather Channel. We don’t even need the TV." Kim adds, "In spring everything explodes." Cedars, hemlocks, and vine maples shoot up from the fern-covered hillside.
A robust Cor-Ten steel home rises from the rugged landscape.
The bucket shower repurposes an old, refurbished diving board along the riverbank.
The water is then pumped to a bucket shower on the river.
Designed as a flat-pack system, the sauna can be easily disassembled and transported.
Studio Rain’s 62-square-foot sauna can fit six people. The art and architecture collective looked to "blur the boundaries between personal and public space," wanting bathers to embrace both "intimate social contact and inner stillness."
Today, the cabin has a new purpose: it’s a safe haven for a friend who is a surgeon in Portland.
The large deck was built around an old plum tree on the property, which consists of five acres and provided the family of four with ample sustenance thanks to the turkeys, chickens, bees, and a bounty of vegetables they raised in a purpose-built greenhouse.
The home in Araucanía, Chile, that Aguilo + Pedraza Architects designed for Roberto and María Elena Del Fierro and their three sons features a northern facade clad mostly with glass, providing the family unhindered views of the landscape.
At night, carefully orchestrated lighting illuminates the house like a lantern in nature.
Strategically located on the western rock, the sauna includes a roof terrace with a view of the inner archipelago.
"Because of the fire, the landscape is familiar but different,
The Northern Lights outdoor hot tub and sauna top off this wooded retreat.
During the off-season, the cabins are shut with a wood sliding door shutter system.
The house's elevation brings it into the canopy of the surrounding trees.
Conguillío National Park is popular with skiers and eco-tourists, who come to see its lakes, vegetation, and varied animal life, as well as its expansive lava flows. It encompasses the Llaima volcano, which last erupted in 2008, and the long dormant Sierra Nevada.
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
A dramatic, 80-foot-long pool and spa runs beyond the building along the north edge, as the site slopes down to the lake.
Materials are inspired by the region: the exterior pine siding references the color of nearby pine tree bark, and rip rap-filled basins highlight the iron ore found in East Texas.
Aegean Pool House’s expansive roof structure shelters the indoor/outdoor living spaces beneath it. A freestanding stone fireplace anchors the west side of the living and dining area.
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