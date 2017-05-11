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All Photos/outdoor/locations : woodland/landscapes : shrubs

Outdoor Woodland Shrubs Design Photos and Ideas

Moss-covered rocks and twisted tree trunks give the landscape a fairyland-like quality.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
The Douglas fir deck that extends from the front facade of one of the cabins features a sunken tub that lets users feel as if they're floating above the clouds while bathing.
Situated on a gentle slope, the tiny home features a gable roof, a rectangular silhouette, and an expansive wood deck that extends from the front facade.
The rundown barn sat on twenty-five acres of countryside in Devon.
“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
A sheltered verandah between the living room and kitchen beckons outdoor appreciation of nature.
The terrace outside the common areas overlooks the picturesque Shiribetsu River.
With views like these, the studio's rationale is simple, "We’re proud of how Darkwood’s stepped design makes the most of the view yet still feels connected to the nature around it."
The two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath cabin in Nova Scotia serves as a vacation getaway for a couple.
The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
Close to Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen and the Mad River Glen ski area, Fayston, Vermont, is the prime setting for Little Black House. Giving the retreat its name, Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design only had 1,120 square feet to work with. Sitting just below the top of a hill, the black-stained cabin flaunts a classic gable structure with a stripped-down interior melding white walls and pale wood floors.
Even as the square footage of this cottage in Fayston, Vermont, shrank in response to budget constraints, architect Elizabeth Herrmann remained focused on making the space feel warm and functional for a family of four and their dog and cat. "I think the trick to making small spaces feel much larger is to design the experience of being there,
The home is perched on an outcropping above Oswego Lake, with its own boat dock at the bottom of the property.
Michael D'Angelo Landscape Architecture provided a new master plan that includes grassy areas for lawn games, a fire pit, and new plantings.
A robust Cor-Ten steel home rises from the rugged landscape.
The bucket shower repurposes an old, refurbished diving board along the riverbank.
The water is then pumped to a bucket shower on the river.
The home in Araucanía, Chile, that Aguilo + Pedraza Architects designed for Roberto and María Elena Del Fierro and their three sons features a northern facade clad mostly with glass, providing the family unhindered views of the landscape.
At night, carefully orchestrated lighting illuminates the house like a lantern in nature.
During the off-season, the cabins are shut with a wood sliding door shutter system.
Conguillío National Park is popular with skiers and eco-tourists, who come to see its lakes, vegetation, and varied animal life, as well as its expansive lava flows. It encompasses the Llaima volcano, which last erupted in 2008, and the long dormant Sierra Nevada.
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
On a recent phone call, the firm caught up with the homeowner while she was opening a bottle of champagne. “What are you celebrating?” Campos remembers asking her. “She said, ‘Every few months I buy a bottle of champagne, and I open it up, and I celebrate that I live in this house.’”
Joel Loblaw, a landscape designer, created "a series of outdoor rooms," including an alfresco kitchen that is sheltered beneath a cedar trellis. The Butterfly chairs are from Fresh Home and Garden in Toronto.
Surrounded by a thick forest, the property has a lovely private picnic area. The low-maintenance meadow grass does not require any mowing.
In the warmer months, the window can be raised to allow those on the deck and inside the cabin to chat face-to-face.
Kranbuehl landscaped the previously forested backyard with a “grass terrace” and masonry walls, so that the exterior felt of a piece with the interiors. Trees and hedges still stand on the perimeter to create natural screening from the neighbors.
A choice of dining areas, either partially protected or enclosed with glass and light wooden louvers.
A collection of low-slung volumes create a series of platforms near the ground, so family members can be close together while still retaining their privacy.
The main cabin has an outdoor kitchen and a spacious, western-facing cedar deck for views toward the fjord and the Olympic Mountains.
Cedar platforms close to the ground extend beneath the cabin’s broad eaves to create spaces that frame outdoor space.
Dedon’s Hanging Lounger, designed by Daniel Pouzet and Fred Frety can be an instant mini-tree house escape. All you need is the tree to hang it from.
A young Finnish designer bypasses building permits by creating an affordable tiny home under 100 square feet.
First built in 1959 as acclaimed architect Jim Olson's first project, this modest bunkhouse in the woods grew into an extraordinary family retreat.
Dan Weber Architecture collaborated with Airstream USA to create the custom trailers at AutoCamp. The clear, non-tinted windows lend vintage charm and illuminate the grounds as evening sets in.
La Binocle is perched high atop a hill, maximizing views of the valley below.
861 Lovell Avenue in Mill Valley, California is surrounded by redwood trees and offers that California dream of living an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Sounds of the Cascade Falls stream in from the East, while the afternoon sun floods the courtyard and swimming pool to the West.
The Risom plot, located on the northern portion of the island, is bordered by a low stone wall, an aesthetic element that appears throughout Block Island.
A view of the tropical jungle from the pool. The lot is nearly three acres in size.
Adjacent to the cabin is a spacious deck that is raised above the ground on wooden stilts.
While Falck built most of the tiny home himself, he hired a local carpenter to build the window frame and door.
On the entry side, the house is a single-story long gable structure.
The home is accessed from the rear via a gravel path.
The exterior decks are made of silicon-modified pine from OrganoWood.
Elevated on steel posts, the central volume and exterior deck project west toward the sea.
Pictured on the left is the former cottage that's located on the north side of the house. It houses two bedrooms, a kitchenette, dining area, bathroom, and a mud room.
A look at the spectacular landscape.
Gregory Creek Residence - Exterior
The Madrona by NODE is a 750-square-foot, zero-net energy guest house. Grid-tied, it stores energy with battery backup.
The home's low-maintenance Cor-Ten steel exterior can be easily washed down when needed.
"Landscaping was strategically planned to cope the home seamlessly into the rock, with access paths from the house to the lake barely visible in some places," adds the firm.
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