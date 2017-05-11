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All Photos/outdoor/locations : woodland/landscapes : raised planters

Outdoor Woodland Raised Planters Design Photos and Ideas

“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
Close to Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen and the Mad River Glen ski area, Fayston, Vermont, is the prime setting for Little Black House. Giving the retreat its name, Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design only had 1,120 square feet to work with. Sitting just below the top of a hill, the black-stained cabin flaunts a classic gable structure with a stripped-down interior melding white walls and pale wood floors.
Surrounded by a thick forest, the property has a lovely private picnic area. The low-maintenance meadow grass does not require any mowing.
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
View from Sunfish Lake
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
'Tree House' - Bamboo Terrace