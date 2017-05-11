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All Photos/outdoor/locations : woodland/landscapes : hardscapes

Outdoor Woodland Hardscapes Design Photos and Ideas

<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
The owners built the house as a place to gather with their three adult children on Loon Lake, where they had vacationed at the husband’s family home for years. The modern Adirondack chairs are by Loll Designs.
The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
Michael D'Angelo Landscape Architecture provided a new master plan that includes grassy areas for lawn games, a fire pit, and new plantings.
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
Kranbuehl landscaped the previously forested backyard with a “grass terrace” and masonry walls, so that the exterior felt of a piece with the interiors. Trees and hedges still stand on the perimeter to create natural screening from the neighbors.
"This home is intended as both a place of refuge and of play," says Emily Summers Design Associates.
Glass walls surround a courtyard, sunken so as to provide respite from the wind. Landscape elements encourage interplay with the outdoors.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
When Wright created the initial sketches for the property at 83, he had hoped the house would surpass Fallingwater.
Large boulders are given pride of place in the central courtyard.
The house is oriented to utilize passive heating and cooling strategies. “Deep overhangs and large glazed areas on the south and west were modeled to protect from solar build up in summer and allow for heating gains in winter,” said the architects.
The rear courtyard appears to float over the site. On the right is a large screened porch with three walls of retractable insect screens from Phantom Screens, which make it easy to use the space whether it's bug season or not.
A collection of low-slung volumes create a series of platforms near the ground, so family members can be close together while still retaining their privacy.
On the entry side, the house is a single-story long gable structure.
The ceiling of the lower level is shou sugi ban cedar siding to match the exteriors.
The home is accessed from the rear via a gravel path.
The textured facade playfully displays light and shadows as the sun moves throughout the day and seasons. The framed breezeway reaches outward to the fjord.
Unique landscapes, that are untouched and allow you to truly disconnect.
“The site was beautiful as it is,” architect Eric Tremblay said, and he wanted to build a home that had the least impact on the terrain as possible. The lake can be seen on either side of the house, and natural materials—like the Eramosa limestone coating on the exterior—were a priority during construction.
Architect Charlie Lazor designed this peaceful, lakeside prefab in Ontario, Canada with a Japanese-style bathroom, clad in teak, with a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
View from Sunfish Lake
Brookline Residence in Brookline, Massachusetts
The dramatic cantilever provides shade and protection, while leaving views to the lake plentiful.
Wire fox terrier on guard at the raised wood deck and bedroom beyond