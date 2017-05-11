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All Photos/outdoor/locations : woodland/landscapes : boulders

Outdoor Woodland Boulders Design Photos and Ideas

The primary bedroom cabin sits in a natural clearing amongst the trees, allowing for a water view and copious sunlight. The boulder-studded coast offers gently sloping paths to the ocean for a quick dip.
Moss-covered rocks and twisted tree trunks give the landscape a fairyland-like quality.
The lower level features Lezanne's in-house studio.
The owners built the house as a place to gather with their three adult children on Loon Lake, where they had vacationed at the husband’s family home for years. The modern Adirondack chairs are by Loll Designs.
The five-foot tall fire pit rock is buried three-feet into the ground for stability.
At night, carefully orchestrated lighting illuminates the house like a lantern in nature.
One of the building challenges was transportation through the steep and windy roads to the isolated site, which is 0.5km away from Cornwall, one of Connecticut's smallest towns.
Located 328 feet from the mainland and 2.5 hours from Stockholm, Gåsharsskäret and its five buildings provide the bones for an ideal weekend getaway with family and friends.
Joel Loblaw, a landscape designer, created "a series of outdoor rooms," including an alfresco kitchen that is sheltered beneath a cedar trellis. The Butterfly chairs are from Fresh Home and Garden in Toronto.
The Dwell team took a hike up to a few waterfalls—talk about a view!
When Wright created the initial sketches for the property at 83, he had hoped the house would surpass Fallingwater.
Large boulders are given pride of place in the central courtyard.
The house is oriented to utilize passive heating and cooling strategies. “Deep overhangs and large glazed areas on the south and west were modeled to protect from solar build up in summer and allow for heating gains in winter,” said the architects.
The rear courtyard appears to float over the site. On the right is a large screened porch with three walls of retractable insect screens from Phantom Screens, which make it easy to use the space whether it's bug season or not.
A young Finnish designer bypasses building permits by creating an affordable tiny home under 100 square feet.
When you stay in Manshausen, you’ll be suprised to find a hot tub and dam that you can enjoy at your leisure. It holds up to 14 people and leads down to a dam that holds salt water that’s pumped into the contained area to keep it fresh.
Adjacent to the cabin is a spacious deck that is raised above the ground on wooden stilts.
While Falck built most of the tiny home himself, he hired a local carpenter to build the window frame and door.
The ceiling of the lower level is shou sugi ban cedar siding to match the exteriors.
"The house features two distinct approaches," says Schiller. "The family arrives via a long dirt road to the back side of the house, shaped as a single-story barn. Below the house, guests park in a dirt pull-off and arrive via a long grass path through meadow grasses, entering the house from the south via a wide, glue-laminated exterior stair."
The home is accessed from the rear via a gravel path.
The exterior decks are made of silicon-modified pine from OrganoWood.
Elevated on steel posts, the central volume and exterior deck project west toward the sea.
Residents can view many forms of wildlife up close from the decked terrace. Spacious enough for a table and chairs, it is the ideal spot to rest and relax.
Lung Hagem Arkitekter said: "The roof is executed in 270mm thick reinforced concrete with 20mm VIP insulation underneath. The concrete itself is water resistant, thus no additional roofing materials are required. As a result, the roof is a smooth white surface creating a dialogue with the rocky landscape, and giving the cabin its distinctive character."
Large columns and shear walls offer the structural support needed to mitigate minor earthquakes.
Architect Charlie Lazor designed this peaceful, lakeside prefab in Ontario, Canada with a Japanese-style bathroom, clad in teak, with a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
Cedar planks on the exterior walls are dyed black, and on the indoor walls, these cedar planks are dyed white.