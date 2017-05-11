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All Photos/outdoor/locations : woodland/fences, walls : vertical

Outdoor Woodland Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
The Trex elevated wraparound deck is perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining.
La Binocle is perched high atop a hill, maximizing views of the valley below.
The home's charred timber exterior resembles a crow's plumage.
On the entry side, the house is a single-story long gable structure.
Pictured on the left is the former cottage that's located on the north side of the house. It houses two bedrooms, a kitchenette, dining area, bathroom, and a mud room.
The home's low-maintenance Cor-Ten steel exterior can be easily washed down when needed.
The Birch Pavilion sits atop a 14-by-26-foot platform composed of hemlock and pressure-treated timbers. Photo courtesy of Moskow Linn Architects.