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All Photos/outdoor/locations : woodland/fences, walls : retaining

Outdoor Woodland Retaining Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

"This home is intended as both a place of refuge and of play," says Emily Summers Design Associates.
Glass walls surround a courtyard, sunken so as to provide respite from the wind. Landscape elements encourage interplay with the outdoors.
The raised bed platform create an interesting stepped topography in the bedroom.