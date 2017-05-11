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All Photos/outdoor/locations : slope/pools, tubs, showers : small

Outdoor Slope Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The hot tub is a highlight of the home. “It was worth the investment,” says Kara. “Especially late at night when you can see the stars.”
Troy and Dianna Shurtz used the doors of the shipping container to create a screen that offers privacy for the hot tub.
Outside, a triangular saltwater pool overlooks breathtaking views.
The small swimming pool is a serene place to enjoy sunset views.
A lap pool at the back of the property.
living into landscapes.....
Entry Courtyard
View South at Noon Time