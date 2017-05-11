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All Photos/outdoor/locations : slope/pools, tubs, showers : plunge

Outdoor Slope Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Outside, a triangular saltwater pool overlooks breathtaking views.
The small swimming pool is a serene place to enjoy sunset views.
Tom's House was designed by Anna-Marie Chin with the surrounding landscape in mind. A soaking tub sits a few paces down the slope, capturing stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.