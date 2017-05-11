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All Photos/outdoor/locations : slope/pools, tubs, showers : concrete

Outdoor Slope Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
A lap pool at the back of the property.
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
living into landscapes.....
Entry Courtyard