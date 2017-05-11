Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Outdoor Slope Large Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Situated on a gentle slope, the tiny home features a gable roof, a rectangular silhouette, and an expansive wood deck that extends from the front facade.
“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
The choice of materials for their tactile qualities extended to the pool. "The same marble that's outside is inside of the swimming pool," says Loperena. "So, you look into it, and you immediately feel cool looking at it. And you go in and you feel it."
Close to Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen and the Mad River Glen ski area, Fayston, Vermont, is the prime setting for Little Black House. Giving the retreat its name, Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design only had 1,120 square feet to work with. Sitting just below the top of a hill, the black-stained cabin flaunts a classic gable structure with a stripped-down interior melding white walls and pale wood floors.
Even as the square footage of this cottage in Fayston, Vermont, shrank in response to budget constraints, architect Elizabeth Herrmann remained focused on making the space feel warm and functional for a family of four and their dog and cat. "I think the trick to making small spaces feel much larger is to design the experience of being there,
Troy and Dianna Shurtz used the doors of the shipping container to create a screen that offers privacy for the hot tub.
The home features 200 square feet of outdoor living space that includes a bed swing, a fire pit area, a hot tub and a large gas grill.
The home is situated on a steep site and is accessed from a cedar stair that leads to a wraparound deck on the east side of the house. The construction all follows the shape of the cliff. “The vision was to hold to the expansive and unobstructed feeling of the land,” says the owner. “If I were to build something else, I would consider finding a flatter space or building near a field. Sometimes it’s just nice to walk on a flat surface.”
A new metal roof syncs with the addition’s metal siding and knits the changes together.
The lower terrace allows access into the yard now, and "gives guests and the family flexibility and the same experience on the upper level but in a more intimate setting," Kurrle says.
One of the biggest challenges was working around the existing trees. "The site slopes downward, so we tried to mediate around that and curve the building so it feels as if it's hugging the trees," Megan Lin says. "It's an integral element of the design."
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
A fully glazed wall—which incorporates both louvres and sliding doors—connects the dining room and kitchen to the deck and garden. The natural slope of the site replaces the need for a fence between the garden and the beach.
The pool was there previously but was "quite disconnected from the house," says Hansford. They were able to reuse it in the new design.
Backyard
Inspired by the surrounding landscape of chestnut trees, rocky hillside, and bubbling stream, Portuguese architecture firm 3r Ernesto Pereira chose to blend into, and take advantage of, the local geography rather than fight against it at this sleek, modern home near the coastal city of Porto. At a cost of €100,000 (approximately $125,000) and measuring about 140 square meters, this stunning, wood-and-glass retreat took about four months to construct.
A green roof and terrace are accessible from the top-floor kitchen.
Sliding pocket doors create a seamless connection between the indoor living areas and the north-facing deck.
The design is contextually modern and expressive of the various functions contained within the winery.
The initial inspiration for the Dune collection was to create the perfect scenario for enjoying time with friends on an outdoor terrace. The collection’s focus on softness and comfort combines cozy cutting-edge upholstery, quilted blankets and soft pillows.
When Wright created the initial sketches for the property at 83, he had hoped the house would surpass Fallingwater.
A large porch projects out from the main building.
The patio looks out to captivating views.
The second rocky outcrop, seen in the background, almost seems to "invade" the indoor/outdoor patio space at the rear of the home, reasserting nature into the built environment.
The grand indoor/outdoor terrace—with its killer view—is the focal point of the upper level.
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
The surrounding hillside offers beautiful views and miles of hiking trails.
According to the architects, the house's "thinner dimensions not only display refinement of technique, but also remove visual weight from materials—the position being that lightness is good for the human spirit and visual heaviness is not."
The owner wanted a place to relax on weekends with his wife and three young children, and to enjoy his passions: art, architecture, and friends. He also uses the house as a showroom for his products and for business meetings.
A look at the spectacular landscape.
The cedar-lined terrace has a fire pit which provides excellent additional space for outdoor entertaining.
The expansive terrace creates a smooth transition to the outdoors.
Rear view as guest inn entry from the bottom side
#WalkerWorkshop #exterior #outdoor #outside #landscape #lounge #window
Front of the house.
West Elevation @ Dusk
West Elevation
View from Southwest @ Dusk
"The panoramic that wraps the house differs significantly on each side, such that the perception and experience of the place changes dramatically as one turns and moves around," add the architects.
Robust and low-maintenance metal mesh—which offers both solar and privacy control—has been chosen for the screens.
Cloaked House, as 3r Ernesto Pereira named it, blends into its hillside location.
The home is set on the top of a hill for prime views.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
Intended to be cutting-edge prototypes for modern living, the experiment ended up involving many of America's greatest architects, including Richard Neutra, Charles and Ray Eames, and Eero Saarinen—and had a major impact on modernist residential architecture.
An outdoor terrace lounge on the slope of the property.
Existing trees poke through the large patio.
Though the daughter didn’t want all-glass walls, natural light and airflow were key. Levy and Connect:Homes fellow cofounder Gordon Stott used an LED system to offset light from windows and doors. Says Stott, “It’s about 150 watts to light the whole house.”
Constructing a largely timber house in a bush fire-prone landscape wasn’t easy. “We had to negotiate with the council and building surveyor,” Crump explains. To solve the challenge, the architect designed an outer, protective skin for the home that’s clad with metal; it pushes beyond the building envelope to provide covering for outdoor living spaces. The inset walls are lined with local shiplap Celery Top Pine.
