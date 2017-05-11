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All Photos/outdoor/locations : slope/locations : rooftop

Outdoor Slope Rooftop Design Photos and Ideas

The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
Treetop views from the rooftop deck, adjacent to the master bedroom suite, offer a nature-fueled respite.
A large porch projects out from the main building.
Rear view as guest inn entry from the bottom side
#WalkerWorkshop #exterior #outdoor #outside #landscape #lounge #window
Existing trees poke through the large patio.
roof deck/view
Organic Architecture exemplified here - an Ipe clad roof top rises gently from the grass.