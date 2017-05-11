Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/locations : slope/locations : garden

Outdoor Slope Garden Design Photos and Ideas

“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
A fully glazed wall—which incorporates both louvres and sliding doors—connects the dining room and kitchen to the deck and garden. The natural slope of the site replaces the need for a fence between the garden and the beach.
Master Suite, Dining Terrace and renovated house
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
This view shows how the front facade is detached from the rest of the house to allow a tree to grow between the two parts.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Front of the house.
West Elevation @ Dusk
West Elevation
View from Southwest @ Dusk
Potrero Residence Garden
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
Outdoor shower
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
West Elevation - Private Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
roof deck/view
Backyard elevation
Changing the vehicular approach provides for direct garage access and allows for the drought-tolerant landscaping to contribute to both privacy and an enhanced streetscape.