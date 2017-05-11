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All Photos/outdoor/locations : slope/locations : back yard

Outdoor Slope Back Yard Design Photos and Ideas

The hot tub is a highlight of the home. “It was worth the investment,” says Kara. “Especially late at night when you can see the stars.”
Oriented to absorb the afternoon sun, floor-to-ceiling doors comprise two-thirds of the home’s west-facing walls, which open to an elevated deck overlooking Island Bay. Combined with extra-thick building insulation, this passive element provides sufficient heating for the home, even during winter months—a true feat given the region’s cold seasonal winds.
The deck, fashioned from ipe, was built around one of the property’s many granite outcroppings. An earthen roof was planted with the same varieties of sedum that were added to the front of the cottage.
“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
“We took some pains to save the tree,” says Humble of the mature cherry tree that was preserved in the redevelopment. “We used it to focus all of our new openings.”
A new metal roof syncs with the addition’s metal siding and knits the changes together.
The lower terrace allows access into the yard now, and "gives guests and the family flexibility and the same experience on the upper level but in a more intimate setting," Kurrle says.
One of the biggest challenges was working around the existing trees. "The site slopes downward, so we tried to mediate around that and curve the building so it feels as if it's hugging the trees," Megan Lin says. "It's an integral element of the design."
A fully glazed wall—which incorporates both louvres and sliding doors—connects the dining room and kitchen to the deck and garden. The natural slope of the site replaces the need for a fence between the garden and the beach.
The pool was there previously but was "quite disconnected from the house," says Hansford. They were able to reuse it in the new design.
Backyard
Inspired by the surrounding landscape of chestnut trees, rocky hillside, and bubbling stream, Portuguese architecture firm 3r Ernesto Pereira chose to blend into, and take advantage of, the local geography rather than fight against it at this sleek, modern home near the coastal city of Porto. At a cost of €100,000 (approximately $125,000) and measuring about 140 square meters, this stunning, wood-and-glass retreat took about four months to construct.
A private terrace is an extension of the interior living spaces. A canopy provides protection while not interrupting the surrounding vistas.
Surrounded by fruit trees and a vegetable garden, and boasting a yoga platform on the roof, Campo Loft is truly a private piece of paradise.
The small swimming pool is a serene place to enjoy sunset views.
A green roof and terrace are accessible from the top-floor kitchen.
Sliding pocket doors create a seamless connection between the indoor living areas and the north-facing deck.
The initial inspiration for the Dune collection was to create the perfect scenario for enjoying time with friends on an outdoor terrace. The collection’s focus on softness and comfort combines cozy cutting-edge upholstery, quilted blankets and soft pillows.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
The patio looks out to captivating views.
The second rocky outcrop, seen in the background, almost seems to "invade" the indoor/outdoor patio space at the rear of the home, reasserting nature into the built environment.
Tom's House was designed by Anna-Marie Chin with the surrounding landscape in mind. A soaking tub sits a few paces down the slope, capturing stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
A lap pool at the back of the property.
The surrounding hillside offers beautiful views and miles of hiking trails.
According to the architects, the house's "thinner dimensions not only display refinement of technique, but also remove visual weight from materials—the position being that lightness is good for the human spirit and visual heaviness is not."
A look at the spectacular landscape.
The cedar-lined terrace has a fire pit which provides excellent additional space for outdoor entertaining.
The expansive terrace creates a smooth transition to the outdoors.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
#WalkerWorkshop #exterior #concrete #outside #outdoor #landscape
#WalkerWorkshop #exterior #outdoor #outside #landscape #lounge #window
Unique landscapes, that are untouched and allow you to truly disconnect.
Beautiful landscape.
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
West Elevation
Outdoor shower
An outdoor hot tub is a perfect spot from which to enjoy the surrounding views and relax after a day of hiking or biking.
The house is an energy-saving wooden building that integrates the landscape effortlessly.
Herman describes the shape of a sleeping dragon nestled in the mountains. In keeping with a Feng Shui philosophy, he intentionally left a hole in the building to allow the beast a clear view.
At the rear of the house, the architects created a low-slung space that hews closely to the site's slope, making room for a second living room that connects to the garden via folding doors, as well as a new bathroom and laundry. "We kept the volume of the extension low to preserve the lyricism of the original roof," write the architects. Note the repetition of the brick and how the exterior cladding "adopts the materiality" of the original white-framed fenestration that Emery employed.
Entry to private spaces at rear of pool house.
A small Arabian stud and a champion English Pointer live on the site, where mountain leopards and baboons also prowl. Before building, Herman and van Gass cleared the land of invasive species like the black wattle, an acacia tree.
Guests can relax by the pool and soak in the views or hike into the mountains, following a creek into an ancient forest.
View from Sunfish Lake
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