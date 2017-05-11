Outdoor Slope Landscape Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
Eschewing the typical white barn vernacular commonly found throughout Napa Valley, Fernandez turned to the rustic architectural traditions of western mining communities for inspiration.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Rear view as guest inn entry from the bottom side
Escape with nature.
Front of the house.
View from the garden on the cantilevers.
West Elevation @ Dusk
West Elevation
View from Southwest @ Dusk
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
Backyard elevation
Changing the vehicular approach provides for direct garage access and allows for the drought-tolerant landscaping to contribute to both privacy and an enhanced streetscape.