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All Photos/outdoor/locations : slope/landscapes : raised planters

Outdoor Slope Raised Planters Design Photos and Ideas

“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
Close to Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen and the Mad River Glen ski area, Fayston, Vermont, is the prime setting for Little Black House. Giving the retreat its name, Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design only had 1,120 square feet to work with. Sitting just below the top of a hill, the black-stained cabin flaunts a classic gable structure with a stripped-down interior melding white walls and pale wood floors.
A new metal roof syncs with the addition’s metal siding and knits the changes together.
Surrounded by a thick forest, the property has a lovely private picnic area. The low-maintenance meadow grass does not require any mowing.
Backyard
The surrounding hillside offers beautiful views and miles of hiking trails.
Rear view as guest inn entry from the bottom side
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
View from Sunfish Lake