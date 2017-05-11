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All Photos/outdoor/locations : slope/landscapes : hardscapes

Outdoor Slope Hardscapes Design Photos and Ideas

The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
“We took some pains to save the tree,” says Humble of the mature cherry tree that was preserved in the redevelopment. “We used it to focus all of our new openings.”
A new metal roof syncs with the addition’s metal siding and knits the changes together.
One of the biggest challenges was working around the existing trees. "The site slopes downward, so we tried to mediate around that and curve the building so it feels as if it's hugging the trees," Megan Lin says. "It's an integral element of the design."
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
The pool was there previously but was "quite disconnected from the house," says Hansford. They were able to reuse it in the new design.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
This view shows how the front facade is detached from the rest of the house to allow a tree to grow between the two parts.
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
A green roof and terrace are accessible from the top-floor kitchen.
When Wright created the initial sketches for the property at 83, he had hoped the house would surpass Fallingwater.
A large porch projects out from the main building.
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
According to the architects, the house's "thinner dimensions not only display refinement of technique, but also remove visual weight from materials—the position being that lightness is good for the human spirit and visual heaviness is not."
Unique landscapes, that are untouched and allow you to truly disconnect.
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
Potrero Residence Garden
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
Outdoor shower
Cloaked House, as 3r Ernesto Pereira named it, blends into its hillside location.
At the rear of the house, the architects created a low-slung space that hews closely to the site's slope, making room for a second living room that connects to the garden via folding doors, as well as a new bathroom and laundry. "We kept the volume of the extension low to preserve the lyricism of the original roof," write the architects. Note the repetition of the brick and how the exterior cladding "adopts the materiality" of the original white-framed fenestration that Emery employed.
The tent fabric is similar to that used for the Denver International Airport and the San Diego Convention Center. For less temperate climates, Parr is researching translucent insulation.
Entry to private spaces at rear of pool house.
The roof is the only solid element.
View from Sunfish Lake
Entry Courtyard
West Elevation - Private Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
roof deck/view
Southwest Facade
Changing the vehicular approach provides for direct garage access and allows for the drought-tolerant landscaping to contribute to both privacy and an enhanced streetscape.