Outdoor Slope Boulders Design Photos and Ideas

Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
The view from the deck. Bike rides, barbecues, wood fires, and sunsets are all part of the cabin experience, although Dignard’s favorite feature is the outdoor shower: "You don't have any neighbors," he says.
Outside, a triangular saltwater pool overlooks breathtaking views.
Eschewing the typical white barn vernacular commonly found throughout Napa Valley, Fernandez turned to the rustic architectural traditions of western mining communities for inspiration.
When Wright created the initial sketches for the property at 83, he had hoped the house would surpass Fallingwater.
Surrounded by glass panels, the deck has an infinity-edge effect.
Perched over a cliff face, the hooded deck of the Gambier Residence reads like a ship’s prow over Howe Sound, the scenic waters near Vancouver.
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
According to the architects, the house's "thinner dimensions not only display refinement of technique, but also remove visual weight from materials—the position being that lightness is good for the human spirit and visual heaviness is not."
“We’re probably just fifty or sixty feet off the road, but you’re not even aware of it. You don’t feel like you’re in the middle of a city,” says Peter. The sculpted terrain partially blocks outsiders’ views. Automatic shades by Lutron do the rest.
Set high on a cliff along the south end of the beach, this residence of three glass-and-copper pavilions offers a mighty reward for conquering the steep ascent.
Looking like a jewel box at dusk, Scott Stafne’s Canti-lever House rests easy in the middle of the Washington woods. With miles of hiking trails, lakes, and waterfalls to explore, Stafne’s property provides almost unlimited opportunity for outdoor adventures. The strong and sturdy house acts as a warm respite from the elements when the weather won’t cooperate, which is often—horizontal rain and whipping winds can be the norm.
The second floor terrace steps directly out onto the hill.
The architects designed every gesture of the home as a complement to the landscape, including the slot windows that frame views of the surrounding foliage and the walkway that follows the bedrock of the cliff.
Cedar planks on the exterior walls are dyed black, and on the indoor walls, these cedar planks are dyed white.
West Elevation - Private Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
Project Name: Sabino Canyon Home
Frontenac House - Exterior
Changing the vehicular approach provides for direct garage access and allows for the drought-tolerant landscaping to contribute to both privacy and an enhanced streetscape.