Outdoor Slope Wood Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

“We took some pains to save the tree,” says Humble of the mature cherry tree that was preserved in the redevelopment. “We used it to focus all of our new openings.”
The home is situated on a steep site and is accessed from a cedar stair that leads to a wraparound deck on the east side of the house. The construction all follows the shape of the cliff. “The vision was to hold to the expansive and unobstructed feeling of the land,” says the owner. “If I were to build something else, I would consider finding a flatter space or building near a field. Sometimes it’s just nice to walk on a flat surface.”
Backyard
A green roof and terrace are accessible from the top-floor kitchen.
Sliding pocket doors create a seamless connection between the indoor living areas and the north-facing deck.
The initial inspiration for the Dune collection was to create the perfect scenario for enjoying time with friends on an outdoor terrace. The collection’s focus on softness and comfort combines cozy cutting-edge upholstery, quilted blankets and soft pillows.
La Binocle is perched high atop a hill, maximizing views of the valley below.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
A ramp leads to the entrance door.
The home's low-maintenance Cor-Ten steel exterior can be easily washed down when needed.
This is the terrace which is just off the master bedroom.
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
Designed by Los Angeles-based creative agency Folklor in partnership with SKG Investments, Native retains the previous motel’s charm with original features like the stone fireplace and concrete aggregate floors.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
Changing the vehicular approach provides for direct garage access and allows for the drought-tolerant landscaping to contribute to both privacy and an enhanced streetscape.