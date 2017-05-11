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All Photos/outdoor/locations : slope/fences, walls : wire

Outdoor Slope Wire Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Inspired by the surrounding landscape of chestnut trees, rocky hillside, and bubbling stream, Portuguese architecture firm 3r Ernesto Pereira chose to blend into, and take advantage of, the local geography rather than fight against it at this sleek, modern home near the coastal city of Porto. At a cost of €100,000 (approximately $125,000) and measuring about 140 square meters, this stunning, wood-and-glass retreat took about four months to construct.
A green roof and terrace are accessible from the top-floor kitchen.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design