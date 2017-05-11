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All Photos/outdoor/locations : slope/fences, walls : vertical

Outdoor Slope Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The home is situated on a steep site and is accessed from a cedar stair that leads to a wraparound deck on the east side of the house. The construction all follows the shape of the cliff. “The vision was to hold to the expansive and unobstructed feeling of the land,” says the owner. “If I were to build something else, I would consider finding a flatter space or building near a field. Sometimes it’s just nice to walk on a flat surface.”
A new metal roof syncs with the addition’s metal siding and knits the changes together.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
This view shows how the front facade is detached from the rest of the house to allow a tree to grow between the two parts.
Treetop views from the rooftop deck, adjacent to the master bedroom suite, offer a nature-fueled respite.
The initial inspiration for the Dune collection was to create the perfect scenario for enjoying time with friends on an outdoor terrace. The collection’s focus on softness and comfort combines cozy cutting-edge upholstery, quilted blankets and soft pillows.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
La Binocle is perched high atop a hill, maximizing views of the valley below.
The home's low-maintenance Cor-Ten steel exterior can be easily washed down when needed.
This is the terrace which is just off the master bedroom.
Front of the house.
Designed by Los Angeles-based creative agency Folklor in partnership with SKG Investments, Native retains the previous motel’s charm with original features like the stone fireplace and concrete aggregate floors.
The structure is built entirely of reinforced, poured in-situ concrete, except for the metallic pillars on opposite ends of the home.
Entry to private spaces at rear of pool house.