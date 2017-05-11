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All Photos/outdoor/locations : slope/fences, walls : stone

Outdoor Slope Stone Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

When Wright created the initial sketches for the property at 83, he had hoped the house would surpass Fallingwater.
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
The surrounding hillside offers beautiful views and miles of hiking trails.
According to the architects, the house's "thinner dimensions not only display refinement of technique, but also remove visual weight from materials—the position being that lightness is good for the human spirit and visual heaviness is not."
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
A ramp leads to the entrance door.
Front of the house.
View from the garden on the cantilevers.