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All Photos/outdoor/locations : slope/fences, walls : concrete

Outdoor Slope Concrete Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
Backyard
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
When Wright created the initial sketches for the property at 83, he had hoped the house would surpass Fallingwater.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
The second rocky outcrop, seen in the background, almost seems to "invade" the indoor/outdoor patio space at the rear of the home, reasserting nature into the built environment.
The grand indoor/outdoor terrace—with its killer view—is the focal point of the upper level.
A stone staircase leads to the lower level.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
Outdoor shower
An outdoor terrace lounge on the slope of the property.