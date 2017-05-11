Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/locations : side yard/pools, tubs, showers : plunge

Outdoor Side Yard Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Situated amid the forest in Rhinebeck, New York, the geometric, eco-friendly Ex of In House by architect Steven Holl stars a large window capable of heating the living space with sunlight during the winter months. In the summer, a shade ensures it keeps cool. In accordance with the home’s sustainable mission, the interiors are finished with natural oiled wood and plywood, and all light fixtures were 3D-printed in PLA cornstarch-based plastic.
Outside, a triangular saltwater pool overlooks breathtaking views.
The design is perfect for indoor/outdoor living.
240 signature spots cover each of the columns that frame the jacuzzi.
Rainwater trickles into the pool below. The project “breathes the same clarifying calm as Sen-no-Rikyu’s contemplative 16th-century teahouses in Kyoto,” according to the listing.
Wingårdh built a small outdoor pool that's perfect for a post-sauna dip.
The Ex of In House exterior
A pool and outdoor lounge area that's shaded by trees.
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.