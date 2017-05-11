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All Photos/outdoor/locations : side yard/pools, tubs, showers : infinity

Outdoor Side Yard Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Designed by award-winning Sant Architects, this four-bedroom vacation rental near Topanga elevates the concept of a mountain retreat to new heights—from its raw, concrete facade and hillside pool, to the Bauhaus-inspired interiors that feature expansive glass walls that overlook the Pacific Ocean. The clean, architectural lines are expressed using iron beams, concrete slabs, timber-panelled walls, and glass, and the sprawling, open-plan living area features a slide-away fireplace and enormous windows that seamlessly transition the property from cosy winter retreat to breezy summer getaway.
The infinity pool overlooks stunning views of Mexico and the San Diego skyline and harbor.
A new floor plan opened up the home taking advantage of both the natural lighting and cross-ventilation—minimizing the need for electricity and air-conditioning.
Rimrock | Olson Kundig
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
Rimrock | Olson Kundig
Patio/Pool